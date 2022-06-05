The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Maria Bartiromo Urges Kevin McCarthy To Help 'Honest' Jan. 6 Rioters

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Maria Bartiromo Urges Kevin McCarthy To Help 'Honest' Jan. 6 Rioters

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo urged House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to do something to help the people who rioted on Jan. 6, 2021 if he becomes Speaker of the House.

"I know that we're 156 days away from the midterm elections," Bartiromo said as McCarthy smiled. "What are you going to do to that committee, the Jan. 6 Committee, should you become the majority because right now as we speak, there are honest -- and people sitting in jail because they were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They are still in jail a year later."

McCarthy answered without saying what he would do about the Jan. 6 Committee or the detained rioters if he becomes Speaker.

"We live in America," McCarthy said. "People have a right to have a say and to go to court. They shouldn't be held for this long inside. You watch what is happening to political opponents with this one-party rule. In 156 days, we're going to become energy independent, we're going to secure our border, we're going to make our streets safe again but we need you to help us."

"We are not going to bend," he added. "We are not going to let them go after our First Amendment rights and go after the individuals that they're trying to do for political purposes."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/maria-bartiromo-urges-kevin-mccarthy-help

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version