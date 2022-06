Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 16:53 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday used his veto of a multi-million dollar funding package for a sports complex to attack the gun reform advocacy of the Tampa Bay Rays, a Major League Baseball team.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/desantis-sports-complex-veto-tampa-bay-rays-gun-reform-shootings