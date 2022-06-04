The SCOTUS Charade Of Investigating Law Clerks But Not Ginni Thomas

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 19:32 Hits: 8

Elie Mystal lowered the boom on SCOTUS’ hypocrisy of demanding private cell phone data from young law clerks, over the Roel eak, while giving a pass to the obviously corrupt, possible leakers Clarence and Ginni Thomas.

Leaking the draft Roe v. Wade “doesn't actually seem to be a crime—at least not by any clear and undisputed definition,” according to Wired. Yet, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to recuse himself on 2020 election-related issues, while his wife was working to overturn the election results, has elicited silence from the highest court in the land.

Elie Mystal perfectly summed up the depressing situation. First, he pointed out that the Supreme Court has no ethics rules. While Congress could pass some, it has not. So, we are left with this:

MYSTAL: They are literally willing to ask their own employees, mainly young people, you know, people who are under the age of 30, who are in their first job. They are willing to violate, potentially, their privacy rights and get their phone records and investigate a leak.. Are they asking Clarence Thomas for his phone records? Are they willing to investigate the corruption that is in plain sight with the wife of one of the justices? Apparently not. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/scotus-charade-investigating-law-clerks