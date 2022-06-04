SCOTUS Allows States To Use Racist Maps In Midterms

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Henry L. Chambers Jr., University of Richmond

In the upcoming midterm elections, states may use maps that a federal court has found unlawful.

You read that right: The U.S. Supreme Court recently barred federal courts from requiring states to fix their newly adopted, but unlawful, congressional maps before the 2022 midterm congressional elections.

In Merrill v. Milligan, the Supreme Court in February 2022, stayed the decision of a lower court that ruled Alabama had improperly redistricted its congressional seats. The lower court found Alabama’s maps resulted in Black and Democratic voters wielding less political power in Alabama’s congressional delegation than they otherwise would or should. It required Alabama to redraw its congressional map immediately.

The Supreme Court left Alabama’s congressional redistricting – deemed a violation of the Voting Rights Act by the lower court – in place through the 2022 midterm elections, without deciding for itself whether the maps are unlawful.

This ruling will guide federal judges considering similar cases in states across the country.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/scotus-allows-states-use-racist-maps