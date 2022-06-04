Is This Far-Right Website 'Targeting' Schools For Violence?

Articles

Stochastic terrorism and the scripted violence that comes with it have become essential features of post-insurrection Trumpism and its unfolding strategy: claim your political opponents are literally satanic pedophiles conspiring to traffic your children and destroy America by replacing white people, and then tell your army of True Believers the names and identities of these fiends. Paint targets on them.

It’s a strategy that’s already come home to roost in Buffalo,El Paso, and elsewhere. And we can see it unfolding in real time in Missouri, where a far-right organization has published an interactive graphic called the “Woke Heat Map,” which lists and identifies specific schools in Missouri engaged in allegedly promoting “crazy ideas” ranging “from Critical Race Theory to grooming toddlers with sexually explicit books.”

