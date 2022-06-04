DeSantis Blackmailed Special Olympics Into Dropping Vaxx Requirement

Articles

Saturday, 04 June 2022

Yes, the guy who boasts about Florida’s freedoms has found yet another one he can’t tolerate: the right to keep high-risk athletes from COVID. So, just like he decided to punish Disney for daring to exercise the freedom of disagreeing with him, DeSantis blackmailed the Special Olympics into dropping a vaccine mandate he doesn’t like.

As ABC News reported, the State of Florida threatened the Special Olympics with the $27 million fine on Thursday night. Shortly afterward, the vaccine requirement was lifted.

DeSantis spun his authoritarianism as something democratic. "We want everyone to be able to compete," DeSantis said at a press conference Friday, celebrating his bullyboy victory. "Finally, we can report that all the athletes will be able to compete. This will be a relief for a lot of the athletes."

Um, maybe not. From ABC News:

