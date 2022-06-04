Heroic Uvalde Mom Details Saving Her Kids During Shooting

Articles

Saturday, 04 June 2022

The police in Uvalde, Texas, tried to stop Angeli Gomez from running into her kids' school while an active shooter was inside. And law enforcement isn't too happy with Gomez talking to the press. According to reports, the cops threatened her over a 10-year-old probation offense.

Gomez spoke to a reporter about the ordeal, and she has more brass ovaries than the Uvalde police department has balls. The minute the cops took the handcuffs off of her, she ran inside to save her sons. She asked the police to go with her, but they declined. Once she got one of her sons out of his barricaded classroom, she moved quickly to rescue her other son in a different part of the building.

What an amazing woman:

Angeli Gómez in an interview with CBS Mornings Friday said that she was at the school the day of the shooting to attend events for her two sons. Gómez, a farmer, returned to work after the ceremonies but as soon as she learned about the shooting, she drove "like a hundred miles an hour" back to the school.

She explained that the police were tougher on the parents than on the shooter.

