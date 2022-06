Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 20:27 Hits: 0

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, about the latest guidance on children under 5 getting the vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/03/1102989925/vaccinating-young-kids-might-finally-be-possible-this-month-but-will-it-be-easy