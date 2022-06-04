The Craziest GOP Candidate Of The Year Refuses To Concede

Articles

Kandiss Taylor was one of a slew of Republican gubernatorial candidates, most recently making the news for her “Jesus, Guns, Babies” platform that included a rally where she laid out her belief in an American theocracy where there is no separation of Church and State, saying, "The church runs the state of Georgia.”

On Tuesday, May 24, Taylor lost her bid to become the next GOP governor of Georgia. She did come in third! … with [checks notes] 3.4% of the vote. The decimal point is in the right place. Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp was able to withstand the MAGA-supported, insider trader David Perdue, winning the primary with nearly three-quarters of the votes. Perdue received a little less than 22 % of the votes and, once again, Taylor received [checks notes again] 3.4% of the vote.

Guess what? The anti-Constitutionalist candidate, Taylor isn’t buying this. The election was clearly rigged, according to Taylor.

First, here’s a highlight from Taylor’s campaign just a day or two before primary day.

