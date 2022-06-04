Calling Out Google In The Data War Over Abortion Rights

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 June 2022 02:00 Hits: 0

More than 40 civil rights groups on Thursday warned that Google's practice of collecting and storing the location data of its customers is likely to endanger people who seek abortion care if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as it's expected to this summer, and demanded the company put human rights ahead of its profit-driven marketing tools.

"Google's collection and storage of location data will make the company complicit in the criminalization of people seeking abortions in a post-Roe world," said the groups, including Fight for the Future, MediaJustice, and Amnesty International. "The company must immediately stop unnecessary collection and retention of our location data."

In a letter addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the organizations noted that potential criminalization of abortion patients is hardly a hypothetical outcome of the company's data collection, as "law enforcement officials routinely obtain court orders forcing Google to turn over its customers' location information."

"This includes dragnet 'geofence' orders demanding data about everyone who was near a particular location at a given time," the letter reads.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/calling-out-google-data-war-over-abortion