Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 11:17 Hits: 9

President Biden called on Congress to ban assault weapons or to raise the age to be able to buy one from 18 to 21 and other measures to curb gun violence. What's the reaction from Uvalde, Texas?

