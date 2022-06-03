‘People Have Died’: Jean-Pierre Busts Doocy For His Nasty Cynicism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 10:48 Hits: 5

Peter Doocy demonstrated not only his stupidity, but his vulgarity and cynicism with his question to Karine Jean-Pierre ahead of Pres. Joe Biden's speech on gun reform.

"You guys at the White House had some very hard headlines this week about inflation and about baby formula," he began. "If there's nothing new that you can point to in this speech tonight, did you just schedule it to get people talking about something else?"

The look on Jean-Pierre's face said it all. This woman should not play poker. She showed every bit of disgust his question rightly elicited, and he deserved no protection from it. Then she laid into him.

"People have died," she reminded him, incredulously. "People have died in the past couple of weeks. In particular, we had 19 KIDS die in Uvalde just recently, a mass shooter came into their classroom and killed them, plus their two teachers."

Explaining that some of us peons do our own grocery shopping on the weekends, she said, "We had people doing everyday things on a Saturday, like some of us do, go to the grocery store, and ten of them were murdered."

Then she added, "Just last night in Tulsa, we're learning of people who were, again, killed," though she didn't mention this happened in a hospital, where people were particularly vulnerable and should be able to be safe.

She finished by pointing out how very disgusting his question was, given this is a president known for his empathy.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/doocy-jean-pierre-biden-speech-guns