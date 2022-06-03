Gaetz Comes Out With Weird Reason For Not Raising Age Limit On Guns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 11:20 Hits: 8

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sprang into action after the latest mass school shooting. There is stupid, and then there is Matt Gaetz's level of stupidity. The Florida Republican somehow said on Thursday that requiring gun buyers to be at least 21 years of age instead of 18-years-old won't work because it will just delay the mass shooting.

If you can call it one, his argument appears to be that it's going to happen anyway, so let's not do anything about it. Isn't it good to let children have a few more years to live before they are killed then? Jinkies, I don't think he thought this all the way through.

Gaetz's ridiculously stupid and foolish comment came as the House Judiciary Committee was marking up a package of bills to tighten gun regulations.

It was bad enough that Rep. Greg Steube claims gun restrictions won't stop mass shootings while waving his home arsenal around at the hearing. But now we have Gaetz, who claims that it's OK if innocent people are slaughtered now because it will happen in a few years anyway. You can't make this stuff up.

Republicans won't do a thing about this issue, but you can bet that they'll keep regulating women's bodies. Gaetz has got to keep those NRA donations coming in. Republicans do have strange priorities.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/gaetz-comes-out-weird-reason-not-raising