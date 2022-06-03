Be Afraid, Republicans: It's The 'Year Of The Angry Mom'

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 14:07 Hits: 9

The things I do for you guys, honestly. I sometimes read Upchuck’s morning email thingie so you don’t. Anyway, this insight isn’t from him (d’uh) but from one of his guests:

And it raises the question: Instead of constantly playing defense, why isn’t the White House going on offense?

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher proposes one place where Biden and Democrats can take the fight to Republicans, rather than the other way around.

Make the upcoming elections about “the angry mom” — on issues like gun violence and abortion.

“If this is not the year of the angry mom, I don’t know what’s going to be the year of the angry mom, right?” Belcher said on “Meet the Press” last Sunday. (Begin at the 5:42 mark.)

He continued, “I think there’s an opportunity for Democrats — if Democrats make this election about anything except what’s happening in our schools, and what’s happening, sort of, these mass shootings, and a woman’s right to take care of her body.”

