MAGA Cretins Set Up 'Counter Programming' To January 6 Hearing

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 June 2022 16:26 Hits: 7

Trump, his allies and Republican members of Congress, who helped to at least amplify if not actually overthrow the government via the insurrection at US Capitol on January 6, are now working on "counter-programming" to try to "offset" the upcoming televised Select Committee Hearings.

And with their own consumers of nothing but MAGA TV, it might work.

As usual, CPAC's Matt Schlapp (who made the baseless claim that 9000 votes in Nevada were fraudulent.) is orchestrating the propaganda push.

Schlapp is a worst-of-the-worst scumbag whose career it is to undermine US democracy in favor of Republicans.

Never forget that Matt Schlapp is a Roger Stone disciple who participated in the Brooks Brothers Riot to stop the vote recount in Florida in 2000.

Fast forward to today.

Axios is reporting:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) — to drive counter-programming, sources familiar with their planning tell Axios. Matt Schlapp, former Trump White House political director and chairman of CPAC, has been a leader in the effort, sources say. read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/maga-cretins-setting-counter-programming