Peter Navarro Indicted By Grand Jury On Two Counts Of Contempt Of Congress

CNBC is reporting that a D.C. grand jury has indicted Trump sycophant and advisor Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify and honor a subpoena and turn over documents relating to the January 6 insurrection.

Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC broke the news:

"We have major news...Just now, a grand jury here in D.C. has indicted former top Trump advisor Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to honor a subpoena to be deposed and to turn over documents."

"He had been scheduled to appear under a subpoena on February 23rd, and refused in both instances. So this is Peter Navarro, who was a lot more than a trade advisor. He was very involved in a lot of the Covid-19 response, pushed hydroxychloroquine very hard."

"He was involved in a lot of the activities to overturn the election. He was an advisor before and after January 6, and he's a very close advisor to Donald Trump. These are the first indictments from a grand jury."

Navarro (who has never stopped talking to the media) admitted in his own book his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, which included the Green Bay sweep, that he helped organize.

