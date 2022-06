Articles

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Thursday testified before a special grand jury investigating former President Trump’s fruitless efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the battleground state, according to multiple reports.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/raffensperger-testimony-special-grand-jury-investigation-trump-2020-election