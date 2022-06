Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022

While Macron's pivot has created new political space for France-Africa engagement on more equal footing, the French president's vision of mutual aid and reciprocal partnerships between France and African countries remains unfulfilled.

