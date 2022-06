Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 19:18 Hits: 2

Michael Avenatti was sentenced for stealing about $300,000 from Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame as he represented her during her legal battles with then-President Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/02/1102692689/avenatti-4-years-prison-for-cheating-stormy-daniels