Louie Gohmert Loses It After Swalwell Calls Out Republicans On Guns

Rep. Louie Gohmert gave a heated response after Rep. Eric Swalwell blasted Republican lawmakers for not passing common-sense gun regulations after yet another mass shooting. Republicans don't want background checks. Republicans don't want bans on assault rifles. Republicans don't want waiting periods before buying firearms.

Republicans just don't care about children being slaughtered, and they were called out for it. After all, this is a Republican problem.

“I don’t think that it’s very effective for the children to have people on the other side of the aisle come in and accuse Republicans of being complicit in murder and that we put our right to kill over others’ right to live, to infer by rhetorical supposed questions, who are you here for, we must be here for the gunman, is an outrage,” Gohmert said.

“How dare you. You think we don’t have hearts?” he added.

No, Louie, we don't think you have hearts. Louie failed to note that only one side has been trying to rectify the problem of gun violence in this country. Then Louie used an old and tired talking point.

He said that Democratic-run cities have the highest murder rates, and he pointed to Chicago. However, most of the guns used in crimes in Chicago come from gun-friendly states. Louie is just using that old racist dog whistle.

This is what upset Louie:

