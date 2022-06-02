Dems Blast Jim Jordan At Gun Legislation Hearing

Articles

The House Judiciary Committee held a hearing debating gun legislation called "Protecting Our Kids Act."

Rep. Jim Jordan opened up Republican remarks by claiming Democrats are rushing to pass legislation and using Uvalde to do so, calling it "political theater" and a "radical attempt to legislate away the second amendment rights."

This is the usual nonsense coming from Republicans.

However, Jordan was thoroughly rebuked by several Democratic members of Congress for his ridiculous opening comments.

No one came down harder on the January 6th enabler than David Cicilline (D-RI) who said, "Guns have become the leading cause of death for American kids," he said holding up the document.

"Let that sink in. The leading cause of death!" Cicilline stressed. "And for those who said all we are rushing it, more than 311,000 students have experienced gun violence since Columbine."

"So tell the parents who lost children, tell the family members who saw loved ones slaughtered that we are rushing," he said.

