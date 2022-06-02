Ken Buck's Absurd Excuse: AR-15s Are Preferred Gun To Kill Raccoons

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 19:52 Hits: 2

Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) claimed that banning AR 15's is small-minded because they are the "gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get their chickens."

A member of the U.S. Congress actually made this argument to defend the weapon of mass destruction against the American population!

During a gun legislation hearing in the House today, Rep. Buck claimed the country has been going in the wrong direction for the last 40 or 50 years in preventing the shooting.

I would agree. Since the NRA has taken over the GOP, common sense gun laws have become a remnant of the distant past.

"Blaming the gun for what's happening in America is small-minded," Buck complained. "It is unfortunate that we can't come together --that want to deal with this problem."

Buck is angry that Democrats tell them they are controlled by the NRA. The truth hurts, doesn't it? .

Buck clucked, "I'll vote against the NRA when I think they're wrong."

The NRA is never wrong to Republicans. They get too much money from the NRA for it to be wrong.

"I'm representing my constituents. In rural Colorado, an AR-15 is the gun of choice for killing raccoons before they get to our chickens," Buck said. "It's a gun of choice for killing a fox. It's a gun that you control predators."

Rep. Buck, an AR-15 is the gun of choice of mass murderers of children in this country. It is their weapon of choice on how they control and kill our kids and any innocent bystander that stands in their way.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/rep-buck-absurd-defense-ar-15s-preferred