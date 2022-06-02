WATCH: A Mashup Of Campaign Ads Where Republicans Love Guns

Articles

Amid heightened calls for stricter U.S. gun laws after a massacre at a Texas elementary school, a video published Tuesday targets Republican political candidates—and right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia—for using firearms in campaign advertising to appeal to voters.

"If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this," Indivisible tweeted, sharing the two-minute video produced by communications consultant Timothy Burke.

If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this. https://t.co/kd0DOKmfXf — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) May 31, 2022

The video—already viewed over a quarter-million times on Twitter—comes after an 18-year-old gunman with a legally purchased firearm killed 19 children and two teachers last week at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

