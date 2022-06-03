'An Assault On Reality, Science And The English Language'

Articles

Chris Hayes tried to report on Marge Taylor Green's infamous rambling rant about hamberders* grown by Bill Gates in peach tree dishes so that he could probe how much you poop. "Tried" is the key word because as soon as he started talking about it, he absolutely fell apart laughing so hard on what he described as 'a triple Lindy' by assaulting reality, science and the English language in one fell swoop.

The one thing about MTG's nonsensical purge of incoherence is she really thinks that Bill Gates is acting alone in the great Peach Tree Dish Hamberder conspiracy. She added a little blurb about getting "a zap" in your body if you reach for a real hamburger. Sounds a lot to me like one of those giant Jewish space lasers to me. And what about George Soros? How does he fit into all this?

*Since MTG is a full blown MAGAt Queen, the proper term as taught to her by TFG is hamberder, not hamburger. And don't forget the covfefe.

Open thread below...

