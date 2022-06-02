Rep. Ronny Jackson Isn't Taking Gay Pride Month Very Well

Articles

Sometimes I think that someone (cough) has something on former Trump White House doctor turned Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson. He's tried to cast President Biden's mental acuity into speculation; however, he tried to tout the twice-impeached one-term president’s health as Herculean. So, he really doesn't have any credibility. He's a good sycophant, though. Give Ronny a cookie, thanks!

In 2018, Jackson gushed over Trump’s health during a briefing before the White House press corps, bragging about the now-former president’s “good genes,” and how he did “exceedingly well” on his cognitive test and remarked on his “excellent” cardiac health. “I told the President that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” Jackson bizarrely told reporters at the time.

Jackson takes to Twitter a lot, like his former boss, to air his grievances. He doesn't understand why Trump, who never seemed to want the job, isn't the president, even though Joe Biden wanted the position for years.

Another thing Trumpers don't get is Pride Month, and that began yesterday. Pride Month is supposed to commemorate the Stonewall riots. Someone like Jackson, or former President Bloaty McBathshit would never understand that kind discrimination. Back then, being gay was illegal in almost every state.

In 1969, even though raids on gay bars were common, the LGBTQ community took a stand.

