Intelligence Expert Says Jan. 6 Data Is 'Absolutely Damning'

One week until the Jan. 6th public hearings begin, and judging just by the leaked stories we've seen, they're shaping up to be real bombshells. Last night, Anderson Cooper had NSA-trained data analyst and former GOP congressman Denver Riggleman as his guest to explain how he's been analyzing Mark Meadows text messages -- and what he's learned. It's not reassuring for democracy.

"Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been a key source of information as he provided thousands of text messages to the committee. How valuable has the information he provided been to covering how extensive the attempts to overturn the election were?" Cooper asked.

"My team was the first to actually see the Meadows text messages when we are able to link the number of names together and we got the thousand text messages," Riggleman said.

"What I think people will understand is how horrible they are. I have to tell you this, Anderson, my amusement turned into horror when I saw some of the language being used. I had to get away from my computer a couple of times as I was looking at these text messages. It's almost a road map. Mark Meadows is the MVP for the committee. They should pay him. The data we got actually allowed us to structure the investigation."

Cooper asked how they connected the text messages to names.

"Congressman was just my cover," Riggleman said.

