Nearly 70% Of Republicans Believe 'Great Replacement' Theory

Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022

A new poll by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Tulchin Research was designed to examine the extent to which right-wing extremism has been absorbed into the mainstream. The results are extremely disturbing.

From SPLC:

We found that the ideas underpinning the white nationalist “great replacement” narrative recently cited by an alleged white supremacist terrorist in Buffalo, New York, have become thoroughly mainstream on the political right. Nearly 7 in 10 Republicans surveyed agree to at least some extent that demographic changes in the United States are deliberately driven by liberal and progressive politicians attempting to gain political power by “replacing more conservative white voters.”

Tucker Carlson has made this white supremacist theory a staple of his show, with the explicit approval of his boss, Lachlan Murdoch. So it’s not a huge surprise that folks like Rep. Elise Stefanik, Sen. Ron Johnson, Rep. Matt Gaetz and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance are echoing it, as SPLC noted, all of whom hold themselves up as responsible public policy figures.

Just as alarming, most of the great replacement believers think it’s an inherently liberal evil:

