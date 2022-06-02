'Cops In Schools' Policy Fail Sells Fake Hope And Real Guns

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022

I've been writing about gun violence, the messages used to sell guns and actions activists have been taking to prevent gun deaths for over 15 years. After the Uvalde shooting I went back to revisit the topic to see what I've learned and what I think will happen next. I also want to point to some good gun law changes we have made and some messages we can spread about them.

The Republicans will push to get more guns in schools following the Uvalde shooting. This is the "do something" that the Republicans can get behind. It builds on the premise that people with guns in school will be able to shoot and kill an active shooter before they kill kids.*

Guns are NOT a passive defensive tool like a bullet proof vest. They won't stop a bullet coming at you. Guns are an active, offensive weapon. This active, offensive role of the "virtuous person with a gun" is what appeals to men who want to actively respond to threats to their property and their families. For them it's not good enough to passively stop bullets, they want an active component that stops/kills the person who is the threat.

*Of the nearly 200 Post-identified incidents of school gunfire, only once before this week has a resource officer gunned down an active shooter. read more

