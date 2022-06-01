The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Majority Support For Gun Restrictions Doesn’t Result In Stricter Laws

The narrative that the Democratic Party is in over its head has been so common in the political media that the refrain “Dems in disarray” has become an online joke. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the Democratic Party really is in disarray. The team also talks about public opinion on gun laws after recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and California. They discuss why seemingly sizable support for stricter gun laws hasn’t produced such laws.

