The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Right-Wing Activists Are Poised To Turn Election Jobs Into Propaganda

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Right-Wing Activists Are Poised To Turn Election Jobs Into Propaganda

In a podcast last year, the conservative election lawyer and former Trump legal advisor Cleta Mitchell recalled meeting with an activist group and drawing a bullseye to illustrate where they would be most effective: Sure, they could be volunteers criticizing the system from the outside, but the best place to be on Election Day, Mitchell said, was “inside and counting.”

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/election-worker-jobs-election-conspiracy-theory-material

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version