Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 20:42 Hits: 1

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield travels to the Turkey-Syria border to remind the world of the need for continued aid for Syrians who are fleeing or in opposition-held parts of the country.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/01/1102486117/top-us-envoy-takes-trip-to-remind-the-world-that-millions-inside-syria-still-nee