The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Preview: The 2024 Republican Primary Debates

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Preview: The 2024 Republican Primary Debates

Earlier this year, Georgia had an election in which Brian Kemp, backed by Mike Pence, beat David Perdue, who was backed by TFG. Could that race be a precursor for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, in which Diaper Donny squares off against Momma's Boy Mikey? I think that the Late Show staff pretty much nailed what it would be like. By the way, my money is on the fly winning it all.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/2024-republican-primary-debates

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version