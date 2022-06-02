Preview: The 2024 Republican Primary Debates

Articles

Earlier this year, Georgia had an election in which Brian Kemp, backed by Mike Pence, beat David Perdue, who was backed by TFG. Could that race be a precursor for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, in which Diaper Donny squares off against Momma's Boy Mikey? I think that the Late Show staff pretty much nailed what it would be like. By the way, my money is on the fly winning it all.

