Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 16:28 Hits: 2

Pete Arredondo and his department have been under new scrutiny since DPS Director Steven McCraw said the incident commander — later confirmed to be Arredondo — made a critical error.

(Image credit: Dario Lopez-Mills/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/01/1102393824/uvalde-investigation-arredondo-cooperate