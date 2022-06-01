Laura Ingraham Blames School Massacres On Marijuana

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Fox News host Laura Ingraham went full-on "Reefer Madness" on Tuesday, attempting to tie the mass murderers of children in schools to smoking marijuana.

In her opening monologue, Ingraham borrows from the Dinesh D'Souza playbook of using unproven conservative ideas and gobbledygook as "fact to prove her hypothesis."

The main article she cited was written, of course, by Conservative activists called the Association of Mature American Citizens: Chronic Marijuana Use and Violence – Linked?



Notice the Cavuto question mark at the end of their headline? AMAC can't say for certain of course, but that doesn't stop Ingraham from doing just that by using this article as certifiable proof.

No mention of alcohol use in any of these "studies" opinions. Would there be a causal relationship between alcohol and psychosis? We all know the answer to that.

Most any red-blooded American will tell you one thing marijuana use doesn't do is create an amphetamine-driven psychosis that turns a person violent and murderous.

