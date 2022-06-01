DOJ Should End Ridiculous Durham 'Investigation'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022

Three years ago, Donald Trump's campaign of vengeance against anyone who provided evidence of his own potential crimes led to Trump lackey Bill Barr appointing a special counsel to examine how the evidence of the 2016 Trump campaign's coordination with Russia had been assembled. Special counsel John Durham scrambled to produce anything that would portray the Trump-Russia investigation in a bad light, and in the end, burped out an attempted face-saving charge against Democratic-linked lawyer Michael Sussmann for ostensibly lying to the FBI about his connections to the 2016 Clinton campaign when he contacted the FBI over Trump-Russia concerns.

It was a farcical charge from the beginning, which legal experts and experts on Robert Mueller's probe of Russian hacking both said repeatedly. Durham's key “witnesses” couldn't keep their own stories straight, and after three years and $40 million spent, a jury politely told Durham today to go home already. Lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted by a jury today, as expected.

