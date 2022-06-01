Zelenskyy Shuts Down Newsmax Over Trump

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 15:43 Hits: 5

The rightwing talking point is that if Trump were still in power Putin's invasion of Ukraine would never have occurred. That's what the Newsmax host offered up but it was quickly shot down by Ukraine's president. If anything, Putin badly miscalculated and should have invaded while Trump was still in power. But then again, Putin never imagined his invasion would unite the west against him, or could ever have dreamed that the United States would support Ukraine to the extent that it already has.

Source: Business Insider

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shut down a Newsmax interviewer who prompted him to say that there would be no war in Ukraine if former President Donald Trump were still the US president.

Zelenskyy was interviewed by Rob Schmitt, a Newsmax anchor, in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, on Tuesday about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Schmitt asked Zelenskyy: "Do you think that different American leadership, do you think that different Western leadership, may have prevented this aggression?

"There are many Americans that believe that if somebody like Donald Trump was still in the White House that this invasion would not have happened. What is your position?"