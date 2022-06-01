RSBN Host Says He Would Die To Prove Voter Fraud In 2020 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 June 2022 11:36 Hits: 5

RSBN was covering an Arizona State Senate True The Vote presentation when host Brian Glenn claimed he would "die on this hill" to prove voter fraud occurred against Trump.

Right Side Broadcasting Network is a streaming network that covers all of the extreme MAGA, evangelical, and insane Mike Lindell conferences. They recently were suspended from YouTube for violating the terms of service, but they stream all their stuff on Rumble and other wingnut media outlets.

Every credible fact checker has destroyed their specious claims to the dismay of Dinesh D'Souza, a platinum card-carrying MAGA grifter.

Glenn was interviewing the chair of the Arizona State Senate, Kelli Ward and Kari Lake, another Trump lovin' voter fraud BIG LIE nut, who is running for AZ Governor.

Ward said that RSBN was doing its part in saving the nation by helping to expose their voter fraud grievances.

"So that is laid bare so people can understand what is going on," Ward explained.

(We at C&L wonder if Ward knows what year we are living in at this moment.)

Glenn was all jacked up when this happened.

