Politics Podcast: Are Democrats Actually In Disarray?

Tuesday, 31 May 2022

The idea that the Democratic Party is in over its head has been such a common narrative in the political media that the refrain “Dems in disarray” is now something of an online joke. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew debates whether the party, as it struggles to pass federal legislation and faces a difficult midterm year, really is in disarray or whether these hurdles are usual for any party in power.

The team also discusses public opinion on gun laws after the recent mass shootings in Texas, New York and California and explores why seemingly sizable support for stricter gun regulations hasn’t produced new laws.

