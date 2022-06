Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 22:19 Hits: 2

With a two-paragraph order Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito effectively butted into Pennsylvania’s messy GOP primary, potentially affecting the ongoing Senate race there.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/two-paragraphs-signed-by-alito-might-ultimately-decide-pa-senate-race