Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Georgia attorney general Chris Carr (R) was reportedly subpoenaed in an investigation looking into former President Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election results in the battleground state, according to the Associated Press and CNN.

