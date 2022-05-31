Trump Claims Massive Voter Fraud In Georgia Governor Race

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Trump's endorsement of David Purdue ended in embarrassing fashion as the incumbent, Brian Kemp received 885,551 votes or 73.7% while Purdue finished with 261,706 votes and 21.8%.
That's a destruction, not a landslide.
But this is what the Leather-faced piss jar sent out via email.
His proof is something disgraced and fired Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson wrote on Substack:
On Primary Day in Georgia, Kemp gets 74% and Perdue gets 22%. Nobody in any election in America gets 74% of the votes. Ever. It doesn’t happen.
