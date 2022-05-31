The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

John Durham Loses! Clinton Attorney Michael Sussman Found Not Guilty

John Durham was named Special Counsel by Bill Barr (at the request of Donald Trump) to investigate crimes by the Democrats and the Clinton campaign. His only case so far was against DC lawyer, Michael Sussman, and stemmed from alleged lies that he made to the FBI. Well, after just 6 hours of deliberation (a crazy short time, by court standards), the jury found him not guilty.

What a giant waste of time, money and resources. Oh, and a waste of the judicial system resources.

The Washington Postreports that the trial focused on a single charge of lying to the FBI in 2016 while working for the Clinton campaign. The verdict was not a difficult one to come to, two jurors told the Post.

One juror said “Politics were not a factor. We felt really comfortable being able to share what we thought. We had concise notes, and we were able to address the questions together. Personally, I don’t think it should have been prosecuted. She added that the government “could have spent our time more wisely.”

The second juror confirmed that in the jury room "everyone pretty much saw it the same way.”

