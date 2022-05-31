Ronny Jackson Slapped Over Claim About Liz Cheney's Dad

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 20:13 Hits: 2

Revenge is Donald Trump's raison d'etre, so he and his allies have been targeting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) since she voted to impeach the scandal-plagued former President. Trump has endorsed her primary opponent Harriet Hageman even though Cheney voted with the former President 90 percent of the time.

One of the Trump allies is Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who once claimed that the obese former President was so healthy that he could live to be 200 years old, argued that if Cheney is reelected, she "will have zero voice" in the party, according to the Washington Examiner.

And then, Jackson claimed to have been former vice-president Dick Cheney's doctor.

"I, like many Republicans in my party, have tried my best to stay out of this. I had a relationship with the Cheneys, as you know. I took care of them when I first got to the White House. I was her father's doctor for a while, I took care of her and her family, and I tried my best to just stay out of this," Jackson told the outlet. "But it's gotten to the point now where I have to speak out, I have to say something. And that's one of the reasons that I'm here tonight is because we are done."

A Cheney spokesperson said that Jackson's claim just wasn't true.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/05/ronny-jackson-gets-called-out-over-claim