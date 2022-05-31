Custom Designer Donates 19 Caskets To Uvalde Victims

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 21:41 Hits: 2

Mass shootings are so common in the United States these days that Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries, a custom casket maker in Edna, Texas also donated caskets to the victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting.

He personally spoke with each family to gather details about their children to help craft a unique final resting place for their loved ones. Ganem met with some families at their homes; others he spoke to over the phone while they were at the funeral home.

"There were so many unique caskets that we did for these families. We did one with a dinosaur holding a flashlight and a pickle. And when the families are telling us, we're like, 'Wait did you just tell me of a flashlight, dinosaur and a pickle?' and they giggle, but for whatever reason, it was very special to them," explained Ganem.

Everything from color coordination to different symbols, animals, etc., is placed on the casket. He described another encounter with a different family.

