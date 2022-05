Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 13:23 Hits: 5

Australia's new government will look more like its country, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has named 10 women to his incoming Cabinet.

(Image credit: David Gray/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/05/31/1102105392/australias-new-prime-minister-albanese-appoints-record-10-women-to-his-cabinet