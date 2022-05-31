Mo Brooks Takes The Big Lie One Step Further

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
The Pride of Alabama and noted Big Lie enthusiast, would-be Senator Rep. Mo Brooks embraces violent overthrow of the government.
And speaking of The Big Lie enthusiasm:
When anyone cites as evidentiary proof a documentary by D’vorce D’spousa —documentarian fabulist, convicted election fraud felon (pardoned), fired Y’all Qaeda business school dean, serial adulterer, and would-be bigamist and self-proclaimed political prisoner of the Kenyan Usurper— well, they’ve gone around the bend.
[Ed. Note: Brooks sang a different song before he hit this runoff.]
Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors
