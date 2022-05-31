Mo Brooks Takes The Big Lie One Step Further

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

The Pride of Alabama and noted Big Lie enthusiast, would-be Senator Rep. Mo Brooks embraces violent overthrow of the government.

And speaking of The Big Lie enthusiasm:

"That tells me you haven't done your homework ... I'm getting in the last word on this one" -- Brooks explodes on Fox News host Sandra Smith after she accurately points out there's no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Trump

Smith, to her credit, holds her ground pic.twitter.com/rFwRztuwIJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 29, 2022

When anyone cites as evidentiary proof a documentary by D’vorce D’spousa —documentarian fabulist, convicted election fraud felon (pardoned), fired Y’all Qaeda business school dean, serial adulterer, and would-be bigamist and self-proclaimed political prisoner of the Kenyan Usurper— well, they’ve gone around the bend.

[Ed. Note: Brooks sang a different song before he hit this runoff.]

Published with permission of Mock Paper Scissors

