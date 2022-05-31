Grand Jury Subpoenas Peter Navarro Over January 6

Articles

Tuesday, 31 May 2022

According to Peter Navarro, the onetime trade adviser for ex-president Donald Trump found in contempt of Congress this April, the FBI showed up on his doorstep recently to serve him with a subpoena demanding his testimony regarding the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and his communications with the 45th president.

But Navarro did not include a copy of the subpoena with the draft lawsuit now circulating in the press. Instead, he has only cited it by number in his draft lawsuit so far and described it to reporters. He claims that it demands he discuss with a grand jury why he refused to cooperate with Congress and members of the Jan. 6 committee when initially called upon in February.

Navarro cites executive privilege to quash this latest subpoena and argues he will not testify unless Trump authorizes him to do so. There is no evidence to date that Trump has asserted privilege over Navarro. The committee, historically, has indicated that Trump has not. Equally important to note is that this grand jury subpoena comes in addition to the subpoena the committee sent him already.

This subpoena indicates that the Department of Justice is not only busy at work on its own investigation into the events of Jan. 6, but it also suggests that prosecutors are climbing higher up the chain of command in Trump’s White House.

