Fox And Friends Promotes Ending Federal Child Labor Laws

On Monday's Fox and Friends, the Fox News show promoted the idiotic idea of changing federal child labor laws to appease business owners struggling to fill jobs.

The claim from this ice cream parlor owner is he can't hire anyone because all the teens are taking online delivery service jobs.

In April, the US economy added an excellent 428,000 jobs, which is the12th straight month of gains above 400,000, while the unemployment rate sat at 3.6%.

But to Fox News, none of that matters.

Mark Lawrence, owner of Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour whined to co-host Steve Doocy that online apps like Instacart have taken away potential employees from his ice cream shop. His "solution" is to change the federal child labor laws.

Lawrence said it's been hard getting employees this year.

Steve Doocy said the ice cream shop usually "hires high school kids and college kids during their summer, but they don't want jobs this year, do they?"

That's not true.

"Not so much, " Lawrence said.

He continued, "A lot of them have taken jobs with like Instacart and some of the online delivery services because you can make a couple of hundred bucks doing that as opposed to coming to work HARD, in an ice cream shop or any other places and you can work at your whim."

In other words, high school kids aren't lazy as Doocy suggested. They now have an option on how, when, where, and how long to work if they so choose.

