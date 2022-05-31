Trump Jr. Proves Once Again That A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022 10:19 Hits: 7

There are a lot of people who think this clown actually has some future in politics outside of riding on daddy's grifting coattails and keeping their MAGA wingnut based whipped up into a fury.

Most of the readers here have probably already seen the pictures of Donald Trump Jr. either posing for hunting pictures, or may have seen this picture of Trump posing with an AR-15 featuring a cartoon drawing of Hillary Clinton in prison back in 2020:

