Trudeau Announces Bill That Freezes Handgun Sales In Canada

Published on Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday announced the introduction of a bill that places a national freeze on handgun ownership across Canada. Via CNN:

“What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau said in a news conference.

[...] If passed, the new anti-gun legislation will fine gun smuggling and trafficking “by increasing maximum criminal penalties and providing more tools for law enforcement to investigate firearm crimes,” Trudeau said.

The new legislation would also require that long gun magazines “can never” hold more than five rounds.